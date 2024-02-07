Wanted for Lake Grove Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a store in December.

A man allegedly attempted to leave with a pair of Air Jordan sneakers from Dicks Sporting Goods, located at the Smith Haven Mall on December 6, 2023. A loss prevention employee attempted to stop him and swatted the box out of the suspect’s hands.

The suspect picked up one sneaker and fled the store at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.