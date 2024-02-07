Suffolk County Police: Man found dead in Central Islip

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who are responsible for the death of a Central Islip man.

Police responded to a residence on 2nd Avenue in Central Islip on February 1 at approximately 12:50 p.m. after an acquaintance of Marco Tulio Pineda called 911 to report they located him deceased in the rear yard of the location. After an autopsy was performed, it was determined Pineda was a victim of a homicide. Pineda, 51, worked as a flooring installer and frequented businesses on Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.