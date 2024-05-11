Two smoke shop employees arrested for selling flavored vape products in Sixth Precinct

Suffolk County Police arrested two employees on May 11 for allegedly selling flavored vape products in the Sixth Precinct.

As part of the department’s ‘Operation Smoke Out,’ Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into two smoke shops during which employees sold flavored vape products to an underage person. A large quantity of flavored vape products were seized at both locations. The following people were arrested and charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree:

• Aum Mihir Bhatt, 21, of Miller Place, an employee of Gary’s Smoke Shop, located at 87 North Country Road in Miller Place.

• Feniben Patel, 23, of Centereach, an employee of Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 764 Route 25A in East Setauket.

The arrestees were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on May 31.