Two women arrested in Huntington massage parlor raid

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department, conducted an investigation into Island Royal Spa, located at 1740 East Jericho Turnpike, and arrested two women at approximately 3 p.m.

Limin Shi, 49, was charged with two alleged counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and three counts of Prostitution. Dong Mei Wang, 52, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.

The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business. Both Shi and Wang were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.