Melville vape shop owner arrested for selling flavored vape products

Suffolk County Police arrested a vape shop owner on May 10 for allegedly selling flavored vape products in

Melville.

As part of the Suffolk County Police ‘Operation Smoke Out,’ Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into FMS Vape Shop, located at 825 Walt Whitman Road, at 8:22 p.m. An undercover police officer posing as a customer entered the store and was shown several display cases containing flavored vape products, and the owner sold him one.

Mohammed Malik, 60, of Huntington Station, was charged with alleged Prohibited Sale of Flavored Vape Products, and over 10,000 flavor vape products were seized. The arrestee was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on May 30.