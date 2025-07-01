Suffolk County D.A.: Miller Place man sentenced to 20 years for shooting relative

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Jonathan Redar, 33, of Miller Place, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision after a jury found him guilty of Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree for shooting a relative during an argument outside of a billiards bar.

“Jonathan Redar, a prior felony offender, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a family member outside a Mount Sinai bar. What began as a dispute turned into a near-deadly act of violence,” said District Attorney Tierney. “In Suffolk County, all should be on notice that any violence with a firearm will be met with decades behind bars.”

The evidence at trial established that on May 7, 2024, at approximately 2:03 a.m., Redar and the victim began to argue in the parking lot of a billiards bar in Mount Sinai. Redar then pulled out a firearm and fired a single shot at the victim while unsuspecting bystanders were nearby. The bullet penetrated the victim’s left forearm and abdominal area. Redar then fled the scene. The victim was transported to Mather Hospital and later transported to Stony Brook Hospital for emergency surgery in their trauma unit, where he was treated for numerous injuries including shattered bones and damage to his organs. A bullet fragment was also removed from the victim.