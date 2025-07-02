Medford woman arrested for allegedly promoting prostitution

Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford woman on July 1 for allegedly promoting prostitution.

Following an investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Human Trafficking

Investigations Unit, with assistance from the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force

arrested Kristie Mace in Farmingville at approximately 5:20 p.m. for promoting prostitution.

The investigation, which began in June of 2024, revealed Mace used multiple social media platforms to

recruit women from outside the United States to travel to Suffolk County on tourist visas, for the

purposes of conducting commercial sex work. Detectives believe while these women were operating in

Suffolk County, Mace continued to use social media to promote their sex work, while also assisting

them in traveling to and from area hotels in Farmingville, Medford, Islandia and other locations in the

county to see clients.

Detectives seized her vehicle and phone.

Mace recruited at least two women from Spain, and detectives believe there are more victims and other

suspects working with Mace. Mace, 48, of Waverly Ave., Medford, was charged with Promoting

Prostitution in the 3rd Degree, a D Felony. She was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to

be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Detectives ask anyone who has information on Mace, or other suspects to call the Human Trafficking

Investigations Unit, at 631-854-7512.