Comsewogue Public Library hosts Heart Healthy Diet presentation

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a presentation titled Heart Healthy Diet on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. Join cardiologist Jyoti Ganguly, MD to learn the most recent recommendations for a healthy diet to lower your risk of heart disease. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to register.