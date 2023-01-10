Shoreham-Wading River High School hosts inaugural Don Jantzen Wrestling Invitational

Shoreham-Wading River senior Joe Steimel pins Ethan Eoanidis of Cold Spring Harbor at the 5:25 mark at 152lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Will Miller pins Aidan Smith of Cold Spring Harbor at the 1:12 mark at 145lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Chris Colon defeated Raymond McNulty of Cold Spring Harbor 10-0 at 126lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Gio Aliotta pinned Asher Dabakarov of Cold Spring Harbor at the 1:15 mark at 118lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Gavin Mangano pinned Delvin Pellizzi of Cold Spring Harbor at the 0:35 mark at 110lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Tyler Paris pinned Robert Lund of Cold Spring Harbor at the 0:58 mark at 102lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Aiden Franks pinned Thomas Andersson of Cold Spring Harbor at the 5:19 mark at 215lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Nate Spuher pinned Stephen Schmidt of Cold Spring Harbor at the 3:25 mark at 172lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
The extended Jantzen family. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s James Smillie pinned Aidan Smith of Cold Spring Harbor at 145lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Nicky Flaherty defeated Adais Arora of Cold Srping Harbor at 138lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s TJ Monahan pinned his opponent at 1:40 at 126lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Ben Freudenberg competes in the Don Jantzen Memorial Invitational Jan 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Mason Mangialino pinned Asher Dabakarov in 0:47 at 110lbs Jan 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Collin Schmalz defeated Robert Lund of Cold Spring Harbor 2-1 at 102lbs Jan 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Collin Schmalz defeated Robert Lund of Cold Spring Harbor 2-1 at 102lbs. Photo by Bill Landon

Shoreham-Wading River High School hosted the inaugural Don Jantzen Memorial Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event honored the legendary coach who built the Wildcat wrestling program into a powerhouse. 

Coach Don Jantzen passed away in March 2015. Jantzen’s two sons combined for six state titles during his tenure with the Wildcats.

Comsewogue high school edged Cold Spring Harbor High School 47-22 in the opening round as Shoreham-Wading River bested Mattituck 66-6. The Wildcats would sweep the remaining three rounds, 70-6, 59-15 and 41-26.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 11. Comsewogue will host Hills West at 6:00 p.m., and the Wildcats retake the mat as they travel to Bayport-Blue Point for a 4:45 start.

— Photos by Bill Landon



