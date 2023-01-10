Shoreham-Wading River High School hosts inaugural Don Jantzen Wrestling Invitational

1 of 28

Shoreham-Wading River High School hosted the inaugural Don Jantzen Memorial Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event honored the legendary coach who built the Wildcat wrestling program into a powerhouse.

Coach Don Jantzen passed away in March 2015. Jantzen’s two sons combined for six state titles during his tenure with the Wildcats.

Comsewogue high school edged Cold Spring Harbor High School 47-22 in the opening round as Shoreham-Wading River bested Mattituck 66-6. The Wildcats would sweep the remaining three rounds, 70-6, 59-15 and 41-26.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 11. Comsewogue will host Hills West at 6:00 p.m., and the Wildcats retake the mat as they travel to Bayport-Blue Point for a 4:45 start.

