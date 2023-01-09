Selden man charged with subjecting three children to years of sexual abuse

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney on Jan. 9 announced the indictment of Robert Lynch, 66, who is accused of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, for the sexual abuse of three children over several years.

“These victims, who are now between the ages of 24 and 35, found the courage to come forward and describe the horrific abuse that they endured as children at the hands of a grown man,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My prosecutors will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that child abusers are held responsible for their actions, no matter when these actions occurred.” According to the investigation, between 1997 and 2002, Lynch allegedly subjected three children, who were then between the ages of seven and 13, to ongoing sexual abuse at his home in Selden.

Lynch is charged with three counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony, and one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D violent felony. On January 9, 2023, at the arraignment on the indictment, County Court Judge, the Honorable Karen M. Wilutis ordered Lynch held on $1 million cash, $5 million bond, or $10 million partially 2 secured bond.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about this case and anyone that lived at or frequented 569 Hawkins Road in Selden between 1997 to 2002, to please contact the Special Victims Section of the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6175.

Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.