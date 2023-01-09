Colonials corral Ward Melville Patriots

Timeout Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff drives the baseline in a home game against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
THREE
Ward Melville junior Brady Reyling climbs his way to the basket in a home game against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Lorenzo Beaton shoots in a home game against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Neelesh Raghurama pushes up-court in a home game against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Devin Lynch goes to the rim in a home game against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Lorenzo Beaton flies to the rim in a home game against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Velez lets a three-pointer fly in a home game against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Luke Chitkara shoots in a home game against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Tyler Jean-Noel drives the lane in a home game against Wm Floyd Jan. 6. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Tyler Jean-Noel sets the play in a home game against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Velez goes to the rim in a home game against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Luke Chitkara drains a three-pointer in a home game against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Devin Lynch goes to the rim in a home game against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Lorenzo Beaton lays up for two in a home game against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Ben Sano gets a shot off in a home game against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo

The Ward Melville Patriots went into the halftime break protecting a six-point lead in a home game against William Floyd, but the Colonials pressed in the fourth quarter to lead by one with 13 seconds left in regulation. Ward Melville inbounded the ball but was unable to find the net, falling to Floyd 54-51 in the League 2 matchup Jan. 6.  

Teammates Lorenzo Velez and Neelesh Raghurama led the Patriots in scoring with ten points apiece. Junior Lorenzo Beaton added 9 , and 11th grader Devin Lynch netted 8. 

The loss drops Ward Melville to 3-3, as Floyd remains atop the league 2 standings at 7-0. 

The Patriots look to get back in the win column with a road game against Patchogue-Medford Jan. 10. Game time is 6:45 p.m.

