Colonials corral Ward Melville Patriots

1 of 18

The Ward Melville Patriots went into the halftime break protecting a six-point lead in a home game against William Floyd, but the Colonials pressed in the fourth quarter to lead by one with 13 seconds left in regulation. Ward Melville inbounded the ball but was unable to find the net, falling to Floyd 54-51 in the League 2 matchup Jan. 6.

Teammates Lorenzo Velez and Neelesh Raghurama led the Patriots in scoring with ten points apiece. Junior Lorenzo Beaton added 9 , and 11th grader Devin Lynch netted 8.

The loss drops Ward Melville to 3-3, as Floyd remains atop the league 2 standings at 7-0.

The Patriots look to get back in the win column with a road game against Patchogue-Medford Jan. 10. Game time is 6:45 p.m.