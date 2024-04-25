Motorcyclist from East Northport killed in crash

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in East Farmingdale.

James Pust was operating a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on New Highway when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed just north of the Southern State Parkway at approximately 6:55 p.m. on April 25.

Pust, 38, of East Northport, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage where he was pronounced dead. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.