Teen arrested for DWAI/drugs after fleeing scene of fatal Centereach crash

A 16-year-old male was driving a stolen 2008 Land Rover LR2 eastbound on Middle Country Road when he crashed the vehicle into the rear of a sedan being driven by Marion Napolitano, 73, who is undomiciled, at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Napolitano was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 50- year-old male passenger in the sedan was transported to the same hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The teen, who was not injured, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by an off-duty Suffolk County Police officer.

Officers from the Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team (SAFE-T) charged the teen, who is not being identified due to his age, with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs 1st Degree. Major Case Unit detectives charged him with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852- 6555.