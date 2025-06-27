Brookhaven Animal Shelter hosts free rabies vaccination clinic June 28

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services in conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven will offer free rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats and ferrets on Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven. Although the clinic is available to all Suffolk County residents, the quantity of vaccine is limited and available only while supplies last. All dogs must be on leashes and all cats and ferrets must be in carriers.

New York State and Suffolk County laws require that all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies. Vaccinating pets not only provides protection for the animals but also acts as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people.

“Take the time to protect your beloved pets against rabies. They give us so much joy and love and deserve to be kept safe,” said County Executive Ed Romaine. For more information, call 631-451-6950.