Shelter Pets of the Week: The Seinfeld kittens

This week’s shelter pets are the Seinfeld kittens — Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer — available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

These 6-month-old babies were abandoned in a tiny carrier and were infested with intestinal parasites, and fleas. They had a severe upper respiratory infection that caused two of them to lose an eye. Thanks to the staff at the shelter, today they are healthy, happy, affectionate, and playful kittens. These little fighters have been through the gamut and they are ready for the purrfect home to spoil them and love them forever! The shelter is hoping to adopt them in pairs.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.Shelter