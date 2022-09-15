Kids Korner: September 15 to September 22, 2022

PROGRAMS

Fall Crafternoons

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids

Owl Prowl Friday

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Owl Prowl Friday event on Friday, Sept, 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. For more info, call 979-6344.

Pond Exploration

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Pond Exploration, on Sept. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There’s more to Willow Pond than meets the eye! Below the surface of the water lives a vibrant ecosystem! Join us for a pond scoop, where you will get a close-up, hands-on look at some of the tiny creatures that make their home in the water. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 265-1054.

Storytime Under the Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Storytime Under the Stars, the first in a series, on Sept. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. Your favorite bedtime storybooks come to life in the planetarium theater! A live narrator will be at the front of the theater reading selected picture books, with pages projected onto the Planetarium dome for families to enjoy the illustrations and follow along. Between stories, an astronomy educator will explore seasonal constellations visible from here on Long Island. All children are invited to wear their comfiest pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animals. Admission is $8 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more info, call 854-5579.

FILM

‘Castle in the Sky’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema For Kids series with a screening of Castle in the Sky on Sept. 18 at noon. The timeless story of courage and friendship, with stunning animation from acclaimed Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, the film includes the vocal talents of Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill and Mandy Patinkin. Rated PG. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children. Call 423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved the curse will end. If he does not learn his lesson before the last enchanted rose petal falls, he and his household of enchanted objects will be doomed for all eternity. Enjoy the songs we all love such as “Be Our Guest” and “Tale as Old as Time.” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 2022-2023 children’s theater season with A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 8 to 22 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. Hilarious hijinks and a message of cooperation highlight this delightful musical for the entire family. All tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.