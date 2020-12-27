Shelter Pets of the Week: Matty, Motor and Sid

MEET MATTY, MOTOR AND SID!

Shy cats need love too!

This week’s shelter pets are, from top, Matty, Motor and Sid, 1-year-old cats at the Smithtown Animal Shelter that are overlooked time and again because they are shy.

All 3 grew up in the shelter and watched their more outgoing siblings get happy homes. They may take time to let you in, but when they do, they are loving, playful and sweet. These three boys are buds but not bonded. They’d love to be homed together, but will adjust if they aren’t.

Shy cats need quiet homes with patience and lots of love to give but they are worth it! The trio come spayed, microchipped and is up to date on their vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Matty, Motor and Sid, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.