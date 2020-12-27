Port Jefferson Station EXIT Realty office gives back to the community

In gratitude for the support shown to EXIT Realty Island Elite by the local community, the real estate brokerage recently started collecting toys for the RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE and GIVE KIDS HOPE INC. charities for Jackson’s Toys Drive.

Before he lost his fight to cancer, Jackson asked his mother about whether the children spending their holidays in the hospital received gifts. He believed that no child should go without… that gift-giving was part of the healing process, a way to brighten up their stay and give them hope. Ever since, his mother has worked tirelessly to give throughout Long Island.

“We are proud to be partnered again with JACKSON’S TOY DRIVE, so that we can keep Jackson’s dream alive. The support of the local community has been phenonemal. This year we will have collected hundreds of toys! That will make a big difference during these challenging times ,” says Jason Furnari, Broker/Owner of EXIT Realty Island Elite located at 4699 Nesconset Highway, Suite 2, in Port Jefferson Station. For more information, call 631-331-4000 or visit www.EXITRealtyIslandElite.com.