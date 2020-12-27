Ralph’s Rottens in Centereach celebrates new location with ribbon cutting Dec. 18

New York State Assemblyman Doug Smith, Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle and Robert Martinez, Chief of Staff, 4th Legislative District attended the ribbon cutting for the new location for Ralph’s Rottens Candy & Nut Shoppe in Centereach. Owner Sally Speciale cut the ribbon surrounded by the Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and staff.

The new store, located at 115 Mark Tree Road, specializes in nuts, pretzels, candies, chocolates, gift baskets, specialty trays and more.

Hours are Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-981-3051 or visit www.thecandyshop.com.