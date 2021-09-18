Shelter Pet of the Week: Yoo Hoo

MEET YOO HOO!

This week’s shelter pet is Yoo-Hoo, a Female Domestic Medium Hair Mix at the Smithtown Animal Shelter who is estimated to be ten-to-twelve years old. She was found abandoned, thin and matted as part of a feral cat colony. Her unique coloring and stunning green eyes are hard to resist. Yoo-Hoo loves to snuggle and hang out in the sun. She has a hyperthyroid condition, but this can be managed through a prescription diet and vet visits twice a year. Yoo-Hoo would do well in a home with children and other animals that respect her personal space.

If you are interested in meeting Yoo- Hoo, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

Currently, there are a variety of male and female cats & kittens available to adopt or foster. If you are looking for a fun loving, yarn tossing ball of love, stop by the Kitten Nursery or the Cat Condos at the Smithtown Animal Shelter and find a PURR-fect soulmate or two!

All of the felines at the Shelter are current on vaccines and have received a full workup (blood work, Feline HIV & Leukemia tested, physical exam etc.) by a board certified Veterinarian.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). 631-360-7575, www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.