Employee arrested for selling tobacco product to minor in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on June 26 for allegedly selling a tobacco product to an underage person during a compliance check at a Huntington business.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Investigative Unit officers conducted

an investigation into the sale of tobacco and vape products to underage people at 12 businesses. One

business was found not to be in compliance with the law.

Muhammad Janjua, an employee of Huntington Mart, located at 276 East Jericho Turnpike, was charged

with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor. Janjua, 45, of Selden, was released

on a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later

date.