Shelter Pet of the Week: Max

MEET MAX!

This week’s shelter pet is Max, an eight-year-old Corgi mix, patiently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home.

A surrender, Max may have experienced some type of trauma in the past. As a result, he is a little cautious when meeting new people before warming up to you. However, anyone who knows Max will tell you it is well worth a few visits to gain his trust. Once he lets you into his heart, the affection and love he gives is truly endless.

Max would be best suited in a home without cats and young children. He does get along with mellow dogs who know not to play too rough.

*Due to the health risk presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be limited public access to the shelter. If you are interested in meeting Max, please fill out an adoption application online. Once you have an approved application, you may meet with Max outside. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575.