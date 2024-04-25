The Whaling Museum unveils exciting transformation of signature event

1 of 4

Whales, Ales, and Salty Tales becomes Whales, Ales, and BRINY Tales!

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor announces the broadening of its classic event, Whales, Ales, and Salty Tales, now presented as Whales, Ales, and BRINY Tales! This year, the event introduces an exciting new feature: Pickles! Adults aged 21 and over are invited to this immersive indoor/outdoor experience on Sunday, June 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Whaling Museum.

“We are thrilled to unveil the next chapter of our well-received, annual event,” said Nomi Dayan, Executive Director, The Whaling Museum & Education Center. “After offering new pickle-themed programs a few months ago which sold out, we realized Long Island has a crowd interested in flavorful experiences. We are excited to hybridize tastings of pickles with craft beer offerings – a tasty combination that provides a lively backdrop for historical discussions about life at sea.”

The museum’s plaza will be transformed into a hub of activity, showcasing craft brews from local breweries such as Jones Beach Brewing Company, Secatogue Brewery, Take Two Brewery, Threes Brewery, and more to come. Horman’s Best Pickles will offer pickle samples, along with the option to purchase pickles on sticks. For the adventurous, one brewer will even offer samples of pickle- flavored beer. The event will be further enriched by live sea chanteys performed by Scuttlebutt Stu, providing a lively maritime soundtrack guests can sing along to.

Inside the museum, attendees can expand their knowledge through informative talks on pickles and preservation on whaling ships. Creative minds can participate in designing scrimshaw-style keychains or select the box option for a unique keepsake. The “Tales of the Tavern” adult scavenger hunt will offer a fun and educational experience for interacting with the museum’s exhibits through QR codes and a booklet of clues.

To commemorate this special occasion, the first 150 attendees will receive a commemorative tasting cup sponsored by Mercedes of Huntington, adding a collectible element to their experience. Tickets are available for purchase online at $40, $30 for members or at the door for $45, $35 for members. Designated driver tickets are also available for $15. Event t-shirts will also be available for purchase and are sponsored by local marina, H&M Powles.

“This event has evolved over the course of 10 years, beginning as a quaint tasting event inside the museum to a tented affair featuring new vendors and activities,” said Gina Van Bell, Assistant Director at The Whaling Museum & Education Center. “We are thrilled to see the ongoing excitement from guests, sponsors, and brewers who have supported the event year after year. We are eager to continue expanding the event, connecting the community with our maritime heritage through creative and delicious experiences.”

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cshwhalingmuseum.org/ales.