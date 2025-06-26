Suffolk County D.A.: Unlicensed Huntington contractor charged for allegedly using building fake permits

In October 2021, Cortese allegedly presented the homeowner with what he claimed was a legitimate Town of Islip building permit after the homeowner repeatedly requested Cortese to provide a copy of the permit to show compliance.

The homeowner reached out to the Town of Islip Building Department after questioning some of the work completed on the project and he allegedly learned that the permit Cortese gave him was fraudulent and not issued by the town. In addition, the client also allegedly learned that no applications for a building permit were ever filed for his pool project. Subsequently, the permit Cortese presented was allegedly fraudulent, and it was revealed Cortese had allegedly never filed any permits with the Town of Islip. In addition, it was discovered that Cortese not have a valid license to engage in a business as a home improvement contractor in Suffolk County.

On June 25, 2025, Cortese surrendered to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, and he was placed under arrest. He was arraigned on the arrest charges before District Court Judge Steven Weissbard, for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a Class D felony. Judge Weissbard ordered Cortese released from jail without bail because his charge is considered non-bail eligible under current New York State law, meaning prosecutors cannot ask for, and judges cannot set bail.

Cortese is due back in court on August 6, 2025, and faces up to 2 1/3 years to 7 years in prison if convicted on the top count. He is being represented by Marc Gann, Esq.

If you believe you have been victimized by Cortese, please call the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 631-853-5602.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Miller of the Financial Crimes Bureau and the investigation was conducted by Deputy Sheriff Investigator Brandon Clark, of the District Attorney’s Financial Crime Bureau, with assistance from investigators from the Suffolk County Department of Consumer Affairs.