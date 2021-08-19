Shelter Pet of the Week – Yeti

MEET YETI!

This week’s shelter pet is Yeti, a 2-year-old female shepherd mix who was recued from a high kill shelter in Georgia. She is now safe at Kent Animal Shelter and ready for her furever home. This sweet girl is friendly to all people and dogs and loves to go for long walks.

Yeti shows best outside of her current kennel and would love to have the opportunity to meet you! She comes spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her shots.

Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. The shelter is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about Yeti, call 727-5731, ext. 1 or visit kentanimalshelter.com.