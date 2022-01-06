Town of Brookhaven urges residents to take precautions during winter storm

The current weather forecast indicates up to 4 to 6 inches of snow across Brookhaven on Friday, January 7. The Town urges residents to take these “common sense” precautions to ensure their safety during this and future snow events:

  • Stay off the roads and park your car in your driveway to allow snowplows and emergency vehicles to pass.
  • Clear fire hydrants in your area.
  • Remove ice and snow from steps, sidewalks and walkways.
  • Keep cell phones and other electronic devices charged.
  • Have a battery-operated radio and a flashlight ready in case of a power outage.
  • When shoveling snow, dress warm in layers and avoid over-exertion.
  • If you must drive, make sure your tires are properly inflated and windshield wipers are working properly.
  • Keep your pets indoors.
  • Check on elderly and infirmed friends and neighbors.
  • Listen to the local radio or television news for weather updates and emergency notifications.
  • When using a generator, place it outdoors and follow all manufacturers’ safety precautions.

In anticipation of the Friday, January 7 snow event, the Town of Brookhaven residential garbage collection will start at 8 a.m. The town will continue to monitor the weather conditions and advise of any additional changes.

Residents should call 451-TOWN to report snow related issues. Call 911 for police, fire and ambulance emergencies only. To report a power outage or downed wires, call PSEG at 800-490-0075 or go to www.psegliny.com to file a report online.

Please go to the Town’s website for up-to-date snow related news, information, weather updates and emergency contact numbers.

The Town may also send out e-mail alerts to residents who have registered on our e-mail list. If you are not on the list, you can sign up today at www.brookhavenny.gov. Residents can also sign up for countywide Code Red alerts at www.suffolkcountyny.gov.

