Town of Brookhaven urges residents to take precautions during winter storm CommunityPort Times RecordTimes of Middle CountryTown of BrookhavenVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times HeraldWeather by Press Release - January 6, 2022 0 34 Unsplash The current weather forecast indicates up to 4 to 6 inches of snow across Brookhaven on Friday, January 7. The Town urges residents to take these “common sense” precautions to ensure their safety during this and future snow events: Stay off the roads and park your car in your driveway to allow snowplows and emergency vehicles to pass. Clear fire hydrants in your area. Remove ice and snow from steps, sidewalks and walkways. Keep cell phones and other electronic devices charged. Have a battery-operated radio and a flashlight ready in case of a power outage. When shoveling snow, dress warm in layers and avoid over-exertion. If you must drive, make sure your tires are properly inflated and windshield wipers are working properly. Keep your pets indoors. Check on elderly and infirmed friends and neighbors. Listen to the local radio or television news for weather updates and emergency notifications. When using a generator, place it outdoors and follow all manufacturers’ safety precautions. In anticipation of the Friday, January 7 snow event, the Town of Brookhaven residential garbage collection will start at 8 a.m. The town will continue to monitor the weather conditions and advise of any additional changes. Residents should call 451-TOWN to report snow related issues. Call 911 for police, fire and ambulance emergencies only. To report a power outage or downed wires, call PSEG at 800-490-0075 or go to www.psegliny.com to file a report online. Please go to the Town’s website for up-to-date snow related news, information, weather updates and emergency contact numbers. The Town may also send out e-mail alerts to residents who have registered on our e-mail list. If you are not on the list, you can sign up today at www.brookhavenny.gov. Residents can also sign up for countywide Code Red alerts at www.suffolkcountyny.gov.