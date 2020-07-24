Shelter Pet of the Week: Huckleberry

MEET HUCKLEBERRY!

Attention German Shepherd fans! This week’s featured shelter of the week is Huckleberry (Huck), a gorgeous 2 1/2 year old pure bred German Shepherd waiting at the Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter for his furever home.

Huck is a working breed dog and needs a home with a strong leader and the ability to work with and exercise him regularly. This beauty is fiercely loyal and highly intelligent and he loves to learn new tricks and commands. He is loving and affectionate with his family unit! Sadly, his prior adopters were not equipped to give him the stimulation that he requires.

A home with German Shepherd experience is preferred.

If you are interested in meeting Huck, please fill out an adoption application online at www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575.