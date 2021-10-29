Shelter Pet of the Week: Pearl

MEET PEARL!

Sweet longhaired Pearl was found as a stray cat looking for food and love. She came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter skinny and matted, but happy to meet people and eat up all of the love the shelter staff gave her.

Pearl is estimated to be around 4 years old and is very petite in stature. If you would like to meet this sweetheart, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.