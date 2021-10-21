Shelter Pets of the Week: Oreo, Neo and Misty

MEET OREO, NEO AND MISTY!

This week’s shelter pets are Oreo, Neo and Misty, available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. These siblings are 1.5 years old and lost their home when their family had to move. Neo is a grey tabby male. Misty is a grey and white female. Oreo is a black and white female. They are spayed/ neutered.

We would love to see them go together, but they are not bonded and may be separated. They are understandably very shell-shocked over being in the shelter, but they are slowly beginning to come out and look for love. These cats would do best in a quiet and calm environment.

If you are interested in meeting these sweethearts, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com

Photos from Smithtown Animal Shelter