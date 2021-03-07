Shelter Pet of the Week: Rocky

1 of 3

MEET ROCKY!

This week’s shelter pet is Rocky, a 12+ years old German Shepherd who is waiting patiently at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for that special someone to bring him home. Rocky is affectionate, adores going for walks and will rub on your legs like a cat.

Don’t let his age fool you, Rocky has no idea he should be slowing down. He is losing his hearing and has arthritis, so a potential home would have to be able to medicate him and teach him how to adjust to hearing loss. Rocky would prefer to be an only pet. He comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com for more info.

Photos courtesy of Smithtown Animal Shelter