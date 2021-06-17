Shelter Pet of the Week: Parker

MEET PARKER!

Parker is a ten year-old Male Chihuahua Mix who came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter after losing his beloved previous owner to the COVID-19 virus. Parker loves meeting new friends, going on walks, snuggling, and snacks. Parker was not taught proper manners when he was younger, leading him to develop food and toy aggression and a habit of guarding things he perceives as “his”. He requires an adult-only home that is comfortable managing this, and implementing strict rules and structure; all while understanding that Parker is 100% worth the effort.

Parker has blood pressure and vision problems, and he needs an experienced owner who is willing to put in the extra effort despite these challenges. This poor boy has been through quite a lot in his life and needs a furrever home that won’t give up on him.

If you are interested in meeting Parker, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs and a Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.