Shelter Pet of the Week: Dexy

MEET DEXY!

Check out those peepers! This stunning lady is Dexy, a gray and white tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Estimated to be approximately one year old, Dexy is as affectionate and outgoing as a cat can get. She came to the shelter as a stray with her kittens and has won over everyone’s heart. This sweetheart would be a wonderful addition to any home.

If you would like to meet Dexy, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.