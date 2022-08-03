Pal-O-Mine Equestrian awarded $500 grant by AMVETS for its military program

Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, Inc. of Islandia, a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, was awarded a $500 grant by AMVETS, the most inclusive Congressionally-chartered veterans service organization open to representing the interests of 20 million veterans and their families.

The funds will be applied to support Pal-O-Mine’s Military Programs and in particular, assist veterans and their family who are experiencing difficulties associated with post-traumatic stress). Pal-O-Mine is an EAGALA Military Services Provider, whose programs benefit veterans from the Vietnam, Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, as well as service men and women who fought in Operations Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, and active duty service members. Also supported with these programs are 9-11 and first responders, and military and first responder family members.

Clinical evidence and decades of human experience demonstrate the ability horses have in helping people work through emotional barriers. Through its EAGALA Designated Military Program, Pal-O-Mine’s EAGALA licensed and certified professionals provide their specialized training and experience to assist military service members and their families with equine-assisted psychotherapy and learning.

“We appreciate the great work AMVETS does on behalf of our nation’s veterans and share their mission of helping veterans who have given of themselves to protect our nation, the freedoms we have, and democracy around the world. AMVETS’ support of our military programs will be put to good use in meeting this goal,” said Pal-O-Mine founder and CEO Lisa Gatti.

About Pal-O-Mine

Founded in 1995 by Lisa Gatti, Pal-O-Mine is a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, as well as those who have been abused or neglected, veterans and the economically compromised. Pal-O-Mine offers a broad range of programs many of which involve the organization’s herd of therapy horses and livestock. Pal-O-Mine relies on grants and contributions from private citizens, foundations and businesses to help raise funds. For more information on Pal-O-Mine, visit:www.pal-o-mine.org or call: 631-348-1389.

About AMVETS

AMVETS, which is also known as American Veterans, is the most inclusive Congressionally-chartered veterans service organization open to representing the interests of 20 million veterans and their families. The organization of veterans serving veterans was founded in 1944 and chartered by an act of Congress. AMVETS has over 250,000 members nationwide. Its mission is to enhance and safeguard the entitlements for all American Veterans who have served honorably and to improve the quality of life for them, their families, and the communities where they live through leadership, advocacy, and services. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. AMVETS has made a long-term economic impact by providing assistance, jobs, and services to veterans and their communities for more than 70 years. For more information, visit: https://amvets.org/