Kids Korner: August 4 to August 11, 2022

PROGRAMS

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop every Thursday through Aug. 18 including Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door and includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum. Call 380-3230.

Dance Party with Didi Maxx

It’s time to party! The Village of Port Jefferson continues its Children Shows series at the Jill Nees Russell Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with a Dance Party with Didi Maxx on Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Visit www.portjeff.com.

Build a Pirate Ship

Shiver me Tuesdays! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Pirate Ship Workshop every Tuesday in August from 2 to 4 p.m. Adults and kids can design and build a unique pirate ship model from a variety of wooden materials and more during this drop-in program. Complete your craft with a Jolly Roger! Bring your imagination. Kids, bring your adults for supervision. Admission + $10 participant. Questions? Call 367-3418.

Bicycle Rodeo

Town of Brookhaven will host a Bicycle Rodeo at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville on Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon. This event encourages children to learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting. Participants of all ages will be evaluated and given feedback on their own bicycle-handling abilities, after proper bicycle safety skills are demonstrated. Participants are required to bring their own helmets and bicycles; both will be inspected for safety. Free. Call 451-5335.

Bat Safari

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Bat Safari, on Aug 6 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Enter the mysterious world of these fascinating and misunderstood creatures! Separate myth from reality during a walk around the park at dusk. As the sun sets, you will search for bats as they begin their evening insect hunt! $4 pe person. Advance reservations required by calling 265-1054.

Fiddler Crab Frenzy

Have you ever wondered who makes all those little holes in the sand close to the water’s edge? Odds are, it was a fiddler crab! Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a family program, Fiddler Crab Frenzy, on Aug. 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Take a walk around the marsh as you learn more about these fascinating little creatures and observe them in their natural environment. $4 per person. To register, visit Eventbrite.com & search #NatureEdventure.

Jester Jim at the Park

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents an afternoon of fun with Jester Jim on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. Part of Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment, Jester Jim’s show is filled with juggling, magic, audience participation, beat boxing, balancing and tons of comedy. Don’t miss out on this fun family show! Vehicle use fee of $10. Call 269-4333 for more information.

Picture Book Workshop

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook presents a Children’s Picture Book Making workshop for children in grades 1 to 4 with local artist Bonnie Connelly on Aug. 8 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. $10 per child includes all needed materials. To register, call 751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.

FILM

‘Dolphin Tale 2’/’Shark Tale’

The 5th annual Farmingville Flicks Movie Series will kick off with Dolphin Tale 2 on Aug. 4 and Shark Tale on Aug. 11 at the Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville at dusk. The series continues with Finding Nemo on Aug. 18 and Disney’s Moana on Aug. 25. Presented by Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. Bring seating. Free but registration is required by visiting www.farmingvillechamber.com.

‘The Sandlot’

The Stony Brook Fire Department Station #2, 1410 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook will host its 4th annual drive-in movie night fundraiser on Aug. 6 with a screening of The Sandlot. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m. Rain date is Aug. 20. For information and ticket prices, call 793-0432 or visit www.sbfd.org.

‘My Neighbor Totoro’

The Cinema Arts Cenre, 423 Park Ave., Huntingotn celebrates the return of its Cinema For Kids series with a screening of My Neighbor Totoro on Aug. 7 at noon. When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and Dakota and Elle Fanning. Tickets are $12 adults $5 children. For more info, call 423-7610

THEATER

‘Knuffle Bunny’

From Aug. 5 to Sept. 3, the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smihtown will present Mo Willems’ Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale from Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 with one special performance on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. Trixie, her father, and her favorite stuffed bunny set off on a trip to the laundromat. The trip brings wonder, excitement and joy to the lively toddler until she realizes that she has lost Knuffle Bunny. Trixie does everything in her power to make her father understand the emergency, but her father fails to see the issue at hand. Filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry, it’s the perfect show for a family-friendly outing! Tickets are $18. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Junie B. Jones The Musical from July 23 to Aug. 28. Sneak a peek into the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal” of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Based on the top selling children’s book series, this upbeat musical follows the spunky Junie as she navigates through the ups and downs of her first day of 1st grade. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Sleeping Beauty’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Sleeping Beauty, a charming re-telling of the most wonderful fairy tale of all, from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13. When Briar Rose falls asleep because of a wicked fairy’s evil spell, all seems lost until true love’s first kiss breaks the spell. A memorable story for this or any time. $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.