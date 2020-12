THE LITTLE CAROLER

Tom Caruso of Smithtown snapped this photo while in Port Jefferson on Nov. 27. He writes, ‘It was nighttime and my wife and son were strolling down the streets in the village taking in the holiday sights. I spotted this doll in a shop window and the lighting perfectly painted the doll’s face against the darkened store’s interior. I couldn’t resist it.

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]