Paw Prints: Meet Simon, Norman Rockwell, Spunky, Stark and Finn!

Welcome to the 40th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home.

Meet Simon

“Simon says, only do what Simon says.” Full of demands, this bossy little seven -year-old Chihuahua mix at Little Shelter in Huntington is confident he’ll soon have you in the palm of his hand, or paw, as the case may be! Looking for someone to do his bidding while taking care of his every need, he promises to be a true blue friend in return, making himself indispensable. Typical of his breed, he is small in stature, big on spicy personality, somewhat judgmental, and loyal to a fault. Reported to love toys, he’s first in line for playtime, doubling down on the fun factor. Then, ready for a power nap, he’ll burrow into his blankets and disappear, only to awake refreshed and ready for round two. Time for a “pup-grade”? Simon says, stop by to meet me today! 631-368-8770

Meet Norman Rockwell

Handsome Rockwell was found as a stray and never claimed at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Approximately two years old and weighing 55 pounds, this guy is fun all of the time! He needs a little help focusing on his training, but he wants to please you and he wants to play all day long. Norman would do best in a home without cats and that can provide an active life with lots of walks. 631-360-7575

Meet Spunky

Fitting the definition of energetic, courageous, and determined, meet Spunky, a three -year-old Terrier mix available for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. In the prime of his life, this active fellow loves walks, toys, pets, and scratches. Very fond of the pack of pups he arrived with, he would also love to have (though not required) a “sibling” in his new home. Undeniably handsome with his lush, flowing coat, he nevertheless knows that it’s what’s inside that truly matters. Dogs don’t need words to teach us loyalty, love, or forgiveness…they carry it in their wagging tails and warm eyes. Add some Spunk(y) to your day by day…stop by to meet this fellow soon!

“My heart just grew four paws.”

*Spunky is fully grown and mostly housebroken*

Meet Stark

This handsome boy is Stark, a 13-year-old domestic long-haired Ragdoll mix with a heart as soft as his fur. Stark came to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter from a difficult situation, but his resilience and loving personality have truly shone through. Stark is a diabetic, but don’t let that scare you—his condition is well-managed with a simple once-daily oral glucose-regulating medication and a prescription diet. Despite his medical needs, Stark is a happy, affectionate, and easygoing guy who just wants a family to call his own. He is also good with other cats! If you’re ready to give Stark the forever home he deserves, come meet him today. Let’s show this sweet boy what love and stability truly feels like! 631-451-6955

Meet Finn

Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton has many cats available for adoption including Finn, a sweet 8-month-old tabby cat who likes baskets and stuffed animals! Come meet him today! 631-727-5731

——————————————

Free rabies vaccination clinic

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services in conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven will offer free rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats and ferrets on Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven. Although the clinic is available to all county residents, the quantity of vaccine is limited and available only while supplies last. All dogs must be on leashes and all cats and ferrets must be in carriers.

New York State and Suffolk County laws require that all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies. Vaccinating pets not only provides protection for the animals but also acts as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people.

“Take the time to protect your beloved pets against rabies. They give us so much joy and love and deserve to be kept safe,” said County Executive Ed Romaine. For more information, call 631-451-6950.

Rescue is a lifestyle. Adopt, don’t shop.

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of May 15.

