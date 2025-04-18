Suffolk County Leg. Rob Trotta names the Smithtown Unity Council as Champions of Diversity

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta recognized the Smithtown Unity Council as the 2025 13th Legislative District’s Champion of Diversity at a ceremony during the Suffolk County Legislature’s General Meeting in Riverhead on April 8.

In 2022, the Legislature passed a resolution that each Legislator shall designate a Diversity Champion for their district to be recognized in the month of April every year. The honoree is one who demonstrates an openness in thinking and respects diverse racial, cultural and ethnic differences.

The Town of Smithtown initially formed the Smithtown Anti-Bias Task Force in 1994 and then in 2023, the Board renamed it the Smithtown Unity Council. However, the mandate remains the same – to identify and respond to bias through education and cultural initiatives, promoting both the diversity and unity of the people of Smithtown.

The Suffolk County Police Department Hate Crimes Unit provides the members with statistics to guide them in planning educational programs needed to remediate and to support the communities targeted by hate attacks.

Members of the Council attend monthly meetings of the Suffolk County Interfaith Anti- Bias Task Force to share information and programming ideas with other Town organizations. In conjunction with such organizations as the Suffolk County Community College Center for Social Justice and Human Understanding, 3GNY (an educational organization founded by the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors to preserve the legacies and lessons of the Holocaust), and the AME denomination (African Methodist Episcopal Church), the Unity Council offers opportunities for residents to learn and enhance their understanding through programs focused on the Holocaust and local African American history.

In conjunction with various organizations and businesses, the Unity Council hosts events throughout the year to bring people together to learn about and understand each other’s cultures on such special occasions as Iftar during Ramadan, Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration and an annual Pride Family Picnic.