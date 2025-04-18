Port Jefferson Station massage parlor raided

Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into Best Foot Spa, located at 27 Chereb Lane, and arrested Saiyon Xie.

Xie, 57, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. She was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Brookhaven officials issued numerous citations and closed the business.