14th annual All Kids Fair at Hilton Long Island draws them in

Once again, the All Kids Fair was an enjoyable day for families across Long Island and beyond. It occurred on Sunday, April 6 at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington.

The All Kids Fair, produced by Specialty Connections, provided a fun, educational day for families to share together as it does every April. In addition to many kid-centered activities, there were opportunities to learn about Long Island-based companies that offer services and products relevant to them.

Over 2000 attendees spent the day learning about schools, camps, after-school activities, saving for college, health/wellness services, birthday party options, and non-profits. They also had the opportunity to purchase kids’ products such as bows and toys.

There were many kids’ classes, including fencing, karate, chess, brain training, fashion design and sewing, dance, and tennis.

In addition to the classes, and all included with admission, the children enjoyed bounce houses, music, face painting, balloon animals, characters, cotton candy, a photo booth, child ID kits, arts and crafts, a Lego table with sensory play, and pediatric dental screenings. There was also a petting zoo with sheep, goats, chickens, and rabbits, sponsored by Optum Medical Care. Fortunately, the weather held out, and the petting zoo was able to take place on a dry day under cloudy skies.

Miss Long Island 2024 Katherine Wang attended and took photos with the kids.

This fun-filled event offers exciting educational and leisure activities to interest kids and their families each year. The Fair has opportunities for all ages, including kids with special needs.

One of this year’s newest additions was the opportunity to play with and cuddle puppies, which was a huge hit.

The 501st Legion, Empire City Garrison, taught two Star Wars costuming classes. This all-volunteer organization was formed to bring together costume enthusiasts and was in authentic “Bad Guy” costumes from the beloved franchise.

Attendee Katie Chaput of Smithtown shared “I think this year the vendors were fantastic. Everybody was very helpful and made the fair very enjoyable. I look forward to coming back next year with my kids.”

Barbara Kaplan, the owner/director the expo, said, “The All Kids Fair is always such a fun day. It is wonderful to see the families enjoying themselves, and the exhibitors had a great day meeting with the public to showcase their products and services.”

There was also a charity drive to benefit Agape Meals for Kids, a local 501(c)(3) organization that provides weekend meals to children living with food insecurity on Long Island. Attendees were encouraged to bring non-perishable, easy-to-prepare, easy-to-heat, single-serve, and healthy food. Those who donated food or money received raffle tickets to win great prizes and enjoy the satisfaction of knowing that they helped Long Island kids in need.

Additional 2025 All Kids Fair sponsors were Saf-T-Swim Swim School, WildPlay Jones Beach, Small Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, TGA Tennis – Golf – Athletics, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School, Epic Escape Rooms LI, Achievement Behavior Services, 106.1 BLI, Clowns.com, Your Local Kids Source, Schneps Long Island, Herald Community Newspapers, Litmor Publications / Garden City News, and 516Ads.com / 631Ads.com.

Information about the expo is available at www.AllKidsFair.com

The next event produced by Specialty Connections will be the 16th annual Over 50 Fair on Sunday, September 14 at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington. Sales for exhibitors and speakers will begin in two weeks. This event is geared towards adults age 50+ and is not a “typical senior fair” but rather a fun and educational day that includes fun activities and information about living life to its fullest. The Over 50 Fair website is www.Over50Fair.com

About the All Kids Fair

The All Kids Fair is an annual event organized by Specialty Connections. It showcases services such as schools, after-school activities, places for kids to play, camps, childcare centers, kid-friendly products such as toys and books, and health/wellness products and services. For information about all the events that Specialty Connections produces, visit www.SpecialtyConnections.com. For more information about the All Kids Fair, visit www.AllKidsFair.com. To learn about the Over 50 Fair, another event that Specialty Connection produces and is geared towards adults age 50+, visit www.Over50Fair.com. Contact Barbara Kaplan at 516-621-1446.