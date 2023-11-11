Paw Prints: Meet Angel Baby, Dumpling, Misty, Sage, Chestnut, Spunky, Glitzy and Nutmeg!

Welcome to the 23rd edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home.

Meet Angel Baby

“Most of us have been told angels have wings, some of us have learned they have paws.” An 11-year old Poodle mix, this heavenly little lady is Angel Baby at Little Shelter in Huntington. Though visually challenged, she is an active participant in her senior playgroup, not letting anything get in the way of socializing and having a good time with her friends. Trusting and brave, she (like any dog!) always sees the best in people and gives her love unconditionally. Stop by to meet Angel Baby….it amazing how someone so small can lift your spirits and fill your heart everyday. 631-368-8770, ext. 2

Meet Dumpling

In Chinese culture, the Dumpling signifies comfort, hope and prosperity. This 11-year- old Pug mix at Little Shelter in Huntington has an even temperament, great charm, and an outgoing, loving disposition making him an ideal companion and perfect fit for most any family. Relishing being close to “his” people, Dumpling likes to cuddle on the comfy couch, accompany you on errands, and take a nice stroll around the neighborhood. He has a good sense of humor and will completely delight you with his antics. Stop by to meet a Dumpling you can truly savor! **Fun fact** A group of pugs is called a grumble! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Misty

This beautiful girl is looking for the love of a lifetime. She arrived at Brookhaven Animal Shelter after being found with another dog. She is 56 pounds and is estimated to be about to seven to eight years young. All she is seeking is your love and attention. Misty loves to go for walks, she will automatically sit for cookies which she is very gentle about taking, but her favorite thing to do is cuddle up next to you. She will do best with kids over 12 years old, no cats and she will need a meet and greet with a dog. 631-451-6950

Meet Sage

“A dog wags its tail with its heart.” Sage is an optimistic six-year-old Pit mix at Little Shelter in Huntington that always views the glass (or water bowl!) as half full, trusting that her best life is just around the corner. Happy, affectionate, and outgoing, she is hoping to become part of an active family with no other pets that will take her lots of walks and adventures, followed by some downtime with her favorite toy and perhaps a treat or two! This beauty checks all the boxes….she’s loving, loyal, and loads of fun! Follow some Sage advice and stop by Little Shelter today! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Cuteness Overload

Check out these gorgeous kitties, Chestnut, Spunky, Glitzy and Nutmeg, currently up for adoption at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. Stop by the shelter (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily) to meet them or fill out an adoption application ahead of time at www.kentanimalshelter.com. 631-727-5731 ext. 1

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of December 14.

Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.