SBU Sports: Stony Brook tennis earns victory over Queens College 6-1

The Stony Brook tennis team ended the regular season with a bang on April 20, securing a 6-1 victory over Queens College. The home victory over the Knights marked head coach Thiago Dualiby’s first career win at University Courts.

The Seawolves took two of three doubles games to record the point, with Mia Palladino and Elena Lobo-Corral teaming up for a win in game one. Cornelia Bruu-Syversen and Darian Perfiliev took game three to win the clinching point.

Stony Brook then took five of the six singles matches, with Palladino, Lobo-Corral, Bruu-Syversen, Sara Medved, and Debby Mastrodima winning their matches.

“We competed well and were able to handle difficult moments with poise today,” said head coach Thiago Dualiby. “It was a positive way to end the regular season. To play at home and show grit with great support after being on the road the whole season was fantastic.”

Up next, the team will travel to North Carolina for the CAA Championship Tournament, which will take place from April 24 to 28. The Seawolves’ opening matchup is yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.