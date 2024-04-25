SBU Sports: SBU baseball secures sweep over Towson 4-3

Pitcher JT Raab fanned seven Towson hitters over nine innings of work to help lead the Stony Brook Seawolves over the Tigers 4-3 on April 21 at Joe Nathan Field, securing the weekend sweep over the Tigers.

In addition to his seven strikeouts, Raab (4-1) tossed nine innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits and walking none for Stony Brook (20-17, 9-6).

On the offensive side, the Seawolves were paced by Johnny Pilla going 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Also, Ryan Micheli, Cam Santerre, and Erik Paulsen all tallied an RBI in the victory.

Raab was dealing early this afternoon as he struck out three of the first four batters that he faced in the four inning. Following the 1-2-3 frame in the second for Raab and stranding a Tiger runner on-base in the third inning, the Tigers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the fourth.

However, Stony Brook responded right back with a run of their own to tie the game at 1-1. Pilla started the rally with a double to the opposite field, and ultimately scored later in the inning from a sac-fly off the bat of Ryan Micheli.

The game remained tied until the very next inning, when the Seawolves got going again on offense. Stony Brook plated two runs off of Towson pitching, punctuated by a run-scoring double off the bat of E. Paulsen, which brought the score to 3-1 in favor of the home team.

Towson narrowed Stony Brook’s lead to 3-2 before the Seawolves stretched the advantage to 4-2 in the seventh inning. With two outs in the inning, the Seawolves put together three consecutive walks from B. Paulsen, Micheli and Santerre that brought home E. Paulsen.

In the eighth inning, the right-hander for Stony Brook sat down all Tigers in-order and surrendered a run in the ninth but held on for the complete-game victory.

The team returned to the diamond on April 23 as they hosted Manhattan for a non-conference battle. Results were not available as of press time.