Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats wipe out Westhampton Beach Hurricanes

By Bill Landon

The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River paid a visit to Westhampton Beach for a Division II lacrosse matchup Thursday, April 25. On paper it looked as if it should have been a close game. The Hurricanes scored first in the first 45 seconds to take the early lead, but the Wildcats rattled off six unanswered goals before Westhampton could arrest the Wildcats scoring frenzy to trail 7-2 at the halftime break.

Alex Kershis dished the ball to his brother Liam Kershis who split the pipes to put the Wildcats out front 8-2 in the opening minute of the third quarter. Sophomore attack Andrew Cimino stretched the net for his hat trick to put the Wildcats ahead 9-3 at the seven-minute mark of the third quarter. Liam Kershis struck again for his fourth goal of the game, then made it five to give the Wildcats an 11-4 lead.

First-year varsity player Noah Gregorek, an eighth grader, rattled off back-to-back goals as the Wildcats throttled the game clock for the 16-6 victory.

Liam Kershis led the way for the Wildcats with five goals and five assists, Gregorek notched three goals and two assists, and Cimino netted three with one assist.

Senior goalie and Fairfield commit, Jaden Galfano, had 11 saves in net.