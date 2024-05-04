Perspective: Be a neighbor helping neighbor through your local fire or ambulance department

By Ed Romaine

Suffolk County has 109 volunteer fire departments and 28 EMS agencies with more than 13,000 active men and women firefighters and EMS personnel. Each year they respond to thousands of calls, never knowing what they will face as they leave their homes — saving countless lives and protecting homes and businesses in our communities.

But these departments need help. Suffolk County is currently part of an aggressive recruitment and retention drive for new volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. It is easy to take for granted that someone will swiftly come when you dial 911. Over the past two decades, our region’s recruitment has fallen behind, leaving those that remain burdened with extra responsibilities to shoulder.

The government has been working to provide more incentives to those who are interested in becoming a part of their local fire or ambulance department.

Despite what may appear as a difficult endeavor, it has never been a better time to be a volunteer firefighter or EMS personnel. Through a combination of local, state and county programs, volunteers receive property tax reduction, New York State income tax benefits, free health care checkups, free insurance, college tuition reimbursement and service pensions as well as free equipment and training.

Recently, the state income tax benefit was expanded, and the service pension was enhanced for EMTs. With rising medical costs, the value of health care and routine checkups has only increased. We will continue to work with state and local governments to expand these benefits wherever possible.

Firefighters are the heart of our communities. Whether it is in the scope of their official duties or through the many ways they charitably enhance our communities, the fire department is never out of the beat with the community.

Volunteers point to the camaraderie, lifelong friendships and professional development as reasons for joining and staying.

It has never been easier to join your local fire department. A visit to the website suffolksbravest.com will provide all the information you need to start your journey. If you have a passion for serving your community and are willing and able, now is the time to heed the call.

Ed Romaine (R) is the Suffolk County executive.