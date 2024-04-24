Shelter Pet of the Week: Buster

1 of 4

MEET BUSTER!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Buster, a three-year-old chocolate lab up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Handsome Buster arrived at the shelter last September. Young, energetic and a powerhouse of strength at 90 pounds, he loves all people, taking walks and, most of all, food! This guy is full of love and fun but he needs adjustment time to trust new people in the home. Buster is not your typical lab and needs to be in a home with no children, cats or dogs.

If you are interested in meeting Buster, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.