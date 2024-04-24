World premiere to be featured in North Shore Chamber Choir’s spring concerts

The North Shore Chamber Choir recently announced that its program for Spring 2024 will feature the world premiere of David Voss’s work, The Resurrection Promise: A Cantata for Easter. Voss, who is the Artistic Director for the Chamber choir, has written a modern setting for the Easter story, which also features a bell choir, various instrumentalists, and soloists. Voss graduated from Stony Brook University with a Master of Arts in Composition.

Chamber Choir President Mary Cappasso noted, “We are excited to be able to bring David’s musical vision to life this spring and invited new members to join our choir in this effort. We all love to sing different kinds of music – from Handel’s Messiah each holiday season to something new and challenging to our repertoire. The Resurrection Promise is a beautiful piece of music, and we look forward to preparing it for our audiences.”

In celebration of this beautiful music, please join them at one of the following Sing On! concerts:

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 309 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April at 7 p.m. Admission is $20.

St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 1488 North Country Road in Wading River on April 28 at 5 p.m. Suggested donation $20.

The First Baptist Church, 1018 Northville Turnpike in Riverhead on April 30 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 adults, $15 seniors/students.

For more information on the North Shore Chamber Choir or additional concert information please contact [email protected]