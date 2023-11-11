SBU Sports: Women’s basketball powers past Columbia 85-73

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team broke open a 61-61 tie to end the third quarter and knocked off the Columbia Lions 85-73 at home Nov. 6 to earn their first victory of the season.

The Seawolves (1-0) had five players score in double figures, led by Khari Clark, who put together a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Gigi Gonzalez added 18 points and Shamarla King helped out with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals off of the bench.

The Stony Brook offense was very productive from downtown, making 10 threes on 27 attempts. Victoria Keenan was the most prolific shooter for the Seawolves, draining two treys in the contest.

The Stony Brook defense caused its share of mistakes in Monday’s game, forcing 17 Columbia turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 28 points on the offensive end of the floor. Clark’s three steals led the way individually for the Seawolves.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After falling behind 21-18, Stony Brook went on a 9-0 run with 1:36 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Keenan, to take a 27-21 lead, a score that would hold for the rest of the period. Stony Brook relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down four shots to account for 12 of its 27 points.

Stony Brook kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 6-0 run starting at the 5:07 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from King, to increase its lead to 38-28. The Seawolves proceeded to tack on one point to that lead and enjoyed a 46-35 advantage heading into halftime. Stony Brook forced six Columbia turnovers in the period and turned them into seven points.

Stony Brook wasted no time building on its lead, going on a 6-0 run to expand its lead further to 52-35 with 7:59 to go in the third. The Lions then rallied to tie it at 61-61 heading into the fourth quarter. Stony Brook played well near the basket, scoring 10 of its 15 points in the paint.

Columbia then snagged a 64-63 advantage before Stony Brook responded by going on a 13-0 run to seize a 76-64 lead with 5:06 to go in the contest. The Seawolves held onto that lead for the rest of the game for the 85-73 win. Stony Brook got a boost from its bench in the period, with non-starters scoring seven of its 24 total points.

The team hits the road to take on Le Moyne on November 11. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on NEC Front Row.