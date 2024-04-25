Nesconset man arrested for committing lewd act

A man driving a sky blue 2020 Honda Civic with black rims heading westbound on Route 347 pulled next to a vehicle driven by a woman, with her 6-year-old daughter as a passenger, at the intersection of Gibbs Pond Road and allegedly started masturbating in front of them on April 22 at approximately 3 p.m. He was naked from the waist down.

The mother exchanged words with the man, took down his license plate number and called police. The man fled in the Civic, turning right on Southern Boulevard heading northbound.

Following an investigation, Fourth Squad detectives arrested Jacob Levy today at 4:58 p.m.

Levy, 27, of Nesconset was charged with Public Lewdness 1st Degree, Public Lewdness, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on April 25.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident, or who believes they may be a victim of Levy, to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8451.