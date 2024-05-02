Kids Korner: May 2 to 9, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown continues its First Steps in Nature series for ages 2 to 4 on May 3 at 9:30 a.m. An experienced educator will lead your youngster through hands-on exciting activities, crafts, stories and much more. Children will gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344.

Art in the Barn

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents Art in the Barn, storytime and hands-on art projects for pre-schoolers on May 4, 18, 25 and June 1 at 11 a.m. $15 per child, $13 members. To register, visit waltwhitman.org/events.

Me & You with Keri Wirth

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington hosts a morning concert, Me & You with Keri Wirth, at the Walled Garden on May 5 at 10:30 a.m. Rock out to original music that is funny and educational and dance your way into the sunny day. Pick up an instrument and join this wonderful Sunday morning music program. For infants to age 5. For prices and to register, visit www.caumsettfoundation.org/programs.

Glacial Erratic Hike

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Glacial Erratic Hike for ages 8 and up on May 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. If a huge boulder looks out of place, it might be a glacial erratic, a large piece of stone left by glaciers long ago. Venture through the park’s trails and see the glacial remnants brought to Long Island from the last Ice Age. $4 per person. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com. 631-269-4333

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on May 6 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Crafternoon at the Library

Save the date! Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a Crafternoon on May 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Create a work of art out of recycled materials. For families with children ages 3 to 12 years old. Supervision may be needed for younger children. Open to all. Questions? Email [email protected]

Bicycle Rodeo

Register now! On May 11 the Brookhaven Highway Department will host a Bicycle Rodeo at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville from 8 a.m. to noon. Children will learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting. Participants are required to bring their own helmets and bicycles; both will be inspected for safety. Free but by appointment only; call 631-451-5335 to reserve your spot.

THEATER

‘Alice in Wonderland’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport present’s Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland from March 23 to May 12. Alice takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits, and mad tea parties. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? More importantly, will she ever figure out how to get home?All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Willy Wonka’

Community Playhouse of Northport presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka at The Brosnan Theater, 158 Laurel Ave., Northport on May 3, 4 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and May 5 and 12 at 3 p.m. Character meet and greets will be from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. at Sunday performances. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students and seniors. To order, visit www.communityplayhousenorthport.org. 631-683-8444

‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Simple Gifts Productions presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at 7:30 p.m. on May 3 and 4 at First United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, Port Jefferson. This revised version is a fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic, based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schulz. Featuring all your favorite Peanuts characters, this charming revue of vignettes and songs is fun for the whole family (ages 4 and older). Tickets are $15 at the door or at www.simplegiftsproductions.com.

‘The Mystery of the Missing Ever After’

“Where in the world is our happy ending?” Stories collide and mysteries abound as three great princesses come together to solve The Mystery of the Missing Ever After at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from May 25 to June 15. A slipper, a spinning wheel, and a red, red rose are all clues in this hilarious new musical! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Send your calendar events to [email protected]