Experience family fun at the 2024 Country Kick-off event at Lenny Bruno Farms

Lenny Bruno Farms invites families to kickstart the farm’s season at the 2024 Country Kick-off event! Taking place on May 18 and May 19, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this weekend event promises an array of modern and classic country music, line dancing, delicious food, hayrides, activities for kids, teens, and adults.

Admission to the event is $10 per person, granting access to a variety of entertainment and attractions, including live country music performances, a 5 oz. beer tasting, vendor booths, a toddler play area, a meet and greet with farm animals, oversized garden games, unique photo opportunities, and more! Children aged 2 and under enter free of charge.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to indulge in culinary delights from food trucks, explore offerings from artisan vendors, enjoy face painting, partake in various children and teen activity vendors, pony rides, adult activities, such as axe throwing, and embark on hayrides around the farm. Fresh fruits, vegetables, pies, ice cream, and other treats will also be available for purchase from the farm.

The Country Kick-off event marks the beginning of Lenny Bruno Farms’ season, and the first attendees will receive a special seedling packet (while supplies last) with instructions on planting seeds at home. Visitors are encouraged to come to the farm to witness the commencement of operations, discover seed planting techniques, and gain insights into the growth process.

The festivities will be enhanced by live country music performances by The Town and Country Band, line dancing sessions by Dancing with Deanna, and more!

Lenny Bruno Farms is located at 740 Wading River Road, Manorville. For more information, visit www.lennybrunofarms.com/events.